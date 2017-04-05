From Police Explorers to police officers

From Police Explorers to police officers

When the Spring Lake Police Department welcomes its newest members for the upcoming summer season, four of the faces will be a bit more familiar than the rest. The department is welcoming four members of the Spring Lake Police Explorers program as Class I Special Law Enforcement Officers.

