Early morning fire rips through two B...

Early morning fire rips through two Belmar homes

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Star News Group

No injuries were reported and the fire was still smoldering as late as 7 a.m., according to Mayor Matthew Doherty. "There were two homes destroyed, both of them over 110-years-old," said Mayor Doherty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star News Group.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belmar Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Asbury Park Music Thread (Apr '13) Mar 27 Musikologist 11
News Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13) Mar 25 yidfellas v USA 31
News ACLU Threatens School Over Religious Grad Site (May '11) Mar 24 Lifelong resident 4
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Mar 24 Lifelong resident 2
News Two Ships and a Tale 2 Mar 14 maybe need some s... 1
News Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests Jan '17 nicole johanna 1
News Finding my family after 44 years in prison Dec '16 Faith Michigan 1
See all Belmar Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belmar Forum Now

Belmar Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belmar Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Belmar, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,710 • Total comments across all topics: 280,237,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC