Drug, prostitution charges follow Lake Como arrests
Four people were charged with drug-related offenses following arrests at a 16th Avenue residence by Det. Michael Campbell of the Belmar Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star News Group.
Comments
Add your comments below
Belmar Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pizzeria With Name Similar to Video Game Floode... (Jul '16)
|Apr 16
|Flora
|2
|Asbury Park Music Thread (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|11
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Mar '17
|yidfellas v USA
|31
|ACLU Threatens School Over Religious Grad Site (May '11)
|Mar '17
|Lifelong resident
|4
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Mar '17
|Lifelong resident
|2
|Two Ships and a Tale 2
|Mar '17
|maybe need some s...
|1
|Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests
|Jan '17
|nicole johanna
|1
Find what you want!
Search Belmar Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC