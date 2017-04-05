Councilman faults bail reform for repeat crimes

Councilman Christoper D'Antuono thanked the Belmar Police Department for their assistance in the apprehension of a burglar at his home Tuesday night but faulted the state's bail reforms for allowing the suspect to be released, only to be arrested a week later on other charges. Mr. D'Antuono, speaking at Tuesday's borough council meeting, was referring to the March 22 arrest of Macauly Crane, 24, of Brielle.

