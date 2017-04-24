Childhood friend admits to throwing S...

Childhood friend admits to throwing Sarah Stern off bridge

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 24 Read more: The Jersey Journal

Preston Taylor, 19, was charged with helping his other high school friend, Liam McAtasney, dump Stern's body off the Route 35 bridge in Belmar early Dec. 3. Taylor agreed to testify against McAtasney as part of the plea agreement, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Taylor was arrested on Feb. 2, nearly two months after Stern was reported missing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belmar Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pizzeria With Name Similar to Video Game Floode... (Jul '16) Apr 16 Flora 2
Asbury Park Music Thread (Apr '13) Mar '17 Musikologist 11
News Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13) Mar '17 yidfellas v USA 31
News ACLU Threatens School Over Religious Grad Site (May '11) Mar '17 Lifelong resident 4
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Mar '17 Lifelong resident 2
News Two Ships and a Tale 2 Mar '17 maybe need some s... 1
News Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests Jan '17 nicole johanna 1
See all Belmar Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belmar Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Monmouth County was issued at April 28 at 1:05PM EDT

Belmar Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belmar Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Belmar, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,983 • Total comments across all topics: 280,623,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC