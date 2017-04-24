Childhood friend admits to throwing Sarah Stern off bridge
Preston Taylor, 19, was charged with helping his other high school friend, Liam McAtasney, dump Stern's body off the Route 35 bridge in Belmar early Dec. 3. Taylor agreed to testify against McAtasney as part of the plea agreement, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Taylor was arrested on Feb. 2, nearly two months after Stern was reported missing.
