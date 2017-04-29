Belmar Artwalk features artists and m...

Belmar Artwalk features artists and musicians

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 29 Read more: Star News Group

Lynne Fata of Old Bridge displayed her work during the Belmar Art Walk on Saturday. CHRISTINE NICE / THE COAST STAR According to Rebecca Szabo, executive director of the Belmar Arts Council, the annual event is held every April and attracts artists who utilize all different types of media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star News Group.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belmar Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pizzeria With Name Similar to Video Game Floode... (Jul '16) Apr 16 Flora 2
Asbury Park Music Thread (Apr '13) Mar '17 Musikologist 11
News Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13) Mar '17 yidfellas v USA 31
News ACLU Threatens School Over Religious Grad Site (May '11) Mar '17 Lifelong resident 4
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Mar '17 Lifelong resident 2
News Two Ships and a Tale 2 Mar '17 maybe need some s... 1
News Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests Jan '17 nicole johanna 1
See all Belmar Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belmar Forum Now

Belmar Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belmar Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Belmar, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,428 • Total comments across all topics: 280,797,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC