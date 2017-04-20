2017 Easter Egg Hunts at the Jersey Shore this Weekend
This weekend, April 8th and April 9th, 2017 - it's going to be a beautiful weekend to get outside with your Easter basket and find the eggs! Easter is quickly approaching! So what better way to celebrate the Easter holiday than heading to some of the local Easter egg hunts? Bring your family out for some fun and Easter celebrations at one or more of the upcoming Easter Egg Hunts around Ocean and Monmouth County thanks to njmom.com . Saturday, April 8, 2017at 11pm on the Belmar beach.
