Warm welcome beats chill air at the parade

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Star News Group

All along Main Street, from the southern tip of the lake in Lake Como through the plaza at Ninth Avenue, marchers moved by the spirit of the Emerald Isle ignored cold winds on Sunday to make the 44th annual Belmar/Lake Como St. Patrick's Day Parade a success. Behind the Union County Police and Fire Pipe and Drums Corps and trucks representing various fire companies, Grand Marshal Edward Donovan and Deputy Grand Marshal Miriam Sheridan led the march.

