Wallington man found guilty in Belmar sexual assault
FREEHOLD -- A jury Wednesday convicted a 36-year-old man on a charge of sexually assaulting a woman in Belmar, a spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said. Edward G. Terragni III, of Wallington, was found guilty of second-degree sexual assault, the spokesman, Charles Webster, said.
