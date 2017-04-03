Wallington man found guilty in Belmar...

Wallington man found guilty in Belmar sexual assault

Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: The Jersey Journal

FREEHOLD -- A jury Wednesday convicted a 36-year-old man on a charge of sexually assaulting a woman in Belmar, a spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said. Edward G. Terragni III, of Wallington, was found guilty of second-degree sexual assault, the spokesman, Charles Webster, said.

Belmar, NJ

