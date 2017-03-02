The fun starts at
A beloved local tradition continues on Sunday, March 5, when the Belmar/Lake Como St. Patrick's Day Parade steps off at 12:30 p.m. from the intersection of North Boulevard and Main Street. St. Rose High School will host the annual Parade Party, from noon until 3 p.m. The location, 607 Seventh Ave., will afford alumni and supporters a prime vantage point for viewing the parade.
