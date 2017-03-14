Storm snowfall totals: How much did your town get? See how much snow has fallen across the Shore. Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://on.app.com/2njnILR Belmar Mayor Matt Doherty talks about building up the sand berms to help prevent coastal flooding in preparation for the storm in Belmar, NJ Monday March 13, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.