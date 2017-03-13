Leaking sewer pipes caused Shore river pollution, state says

Shellfish harvesting in sections of the Shark River in Belmar and Neptune City was banned last year because of high bacteria levels, but state officials say they have located and repaired the source of pollution ) NEPTUNE CITY -- State environmental officials say they've located and eliminated a major source of pollution of the Shark River, a popular body of water in Monmouth County where shellfish harvesting was suspended late last year because of health dangers there. Engineers and scientists have traced a major source of river pollution to two leaking municipal sewer lines that spilled sewage into a stormwater discharge pipe at West Sylvania Avenue in Neptune City, said state Environmental Protection Commissioner Bob Martin.

