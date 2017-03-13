Leaking sewer pipes caused Shore rive...

Leaking sewer pipes caused Shore river pollution, state says

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Shellfish harvesting in sections of the Shark River in Belmar and Neptune City was banned last year because of high bacteria levels, but state officials say they have located and repaired the source of pollution ) NEPTUNE CITY -- State environmental officials say they've located and eliminated a major source of pollution of the Shark River, a popular body of water in Monmouth County where shellfish harvesting was suspended late last year because of health dangers there. Engineers and scientists have traced a major source of river pollution to two leaking municipal sewer lines that spilled sewage into a stormwater discharge pipe at West Sylvania Avenue in Neptune City, said state Environmental Protection Commissioner Bob Martin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belmar Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two Ships and a Tale 2 Mar 14 maybe need some s... 1
News Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests Jan '17 nicole johanna 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News Finding my family after 44 years in prison Dec '16 Faith Michigan 1
How to contact someone from the Neptune News Dec '16 dawnd01 1
sea girt inn (Sep '06) Nov '16 Anonymous 153
News Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13) Nov '16 bldg seven 30
See all Belmar Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belmar Forum Now

Belmar Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belmar Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Belmar, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,415 • Total comments across all topics: 279,619,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC