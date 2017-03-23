Extra troopers on New Jersey roads fo...

Extra troopers on New Jersey roads for St. Patrick's Day weekend

Thursday Mar 16

With St. Patrick's Day falling on a Friday, the State Police says there are a few things beyond the luck of the Irish that can help revelers stay safe while still having a good time throughout the weekend. Troopers say they will have extra patrols working around the state ensuring people are safe not only on the roads but wherever they choose to enjoy their "shenanigans."

