Extra troopers on New Jersey roads for St. Patrick's Day weekend
With St. Patrick's Day falling on a Friday, the State Police says there are a few things beyond the luck of the Irish that can help revelers stay safe while still having a good time throughout the weekend. Troopers say they will have extra patrols working around the state ensuring people are safe not only on the roads but wherever they choose to enjoy their "shenanigans."
Belmar Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Sat
|yidfellas v USA
|31
|ACLU Threatens School Over Religious Grad Site (May '11)
|Fri
|Lifelong resident
|4
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Fri
|Lifelong resident
|2
|Two Ships and a Tale 2
|Mar 14
|maybe need some s...
|1
|Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests
|Jan '17
|nicole johanna
|1
|Finding my family after 44 years in prison
|Dec '16
|Faith Michigan
|1
|How to contact someone from the Neptune News
|Dec '16
|dawnd01
|1
