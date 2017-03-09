Dogs rescued from Wall fire

Dogs rescued from Wall fire

Thursday Mar 9

Two dogs were rescued after a fire erupted on Monday at a shed located in the rear of 2404 Beech Street in Wall Township. The March 6 blaze directly affected a shed at 2404 Beech St., as well as the garages of both 2404 and 2402 Beech St. No injuries were reported.

