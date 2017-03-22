Case of teens charged in death of Sarah Stern set for grand jury next month
FREEHOLD -- Prosecutors are ready to take the cases of two teens charged in the death of Sarah Stern to a grand jury next month. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the cases of Liam McAtasney and Preston Taylor should be ready to be presented to a grand jury on April 3, prosecutors in Monmouth County told Superior Court Judge David Bauman on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Belmar Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Ships and a Tale 2
|Mar 14
|maybe need some s...
|1
|Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests
|Jan '17
|nicole johanna
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Finding my family after 44 years in prison
|Dec '16
|Faith Michigan
|1
|How to contact someone from the Neptune News
|Dec '16
|dawnd01
|1
|sea girt inn (Sep '06)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|153
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Nov '16
|bldg seven
|30
Find what you want!
Search Belmar Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC