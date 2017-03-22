Case of teens charged in death of Sar...

Case of teens charged in death of Sarah Stern set for grand jury next month

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: The Jersey Journal

FREEHOLD -- Prosecutors are ready to take the cases of two teens charged in the death of Sarah Stern to a grand jury next month. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the cases of Liam McAtasney and Preston Taylor should be ready to be presented to a grand jury on April 3, prosecutors in Monmouth County told Superior Court Judge David Bauman on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belmar Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two Ships and a Tale 2 Mar 14 maybe need some s... 1
News Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests Jan '17 nicole johanna 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News Finding my family after 44 years in prison Dec '16 Faith Michigan 1
How to contact someone from the Neptune News Dec '16 dawnd01 1
sea girt inn (Sep '06) Nov '16 Anonymous 153
News Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13) Nov '16 bldg seven 30
See all Belmar Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belmar Forum Now

Belmar Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belmar Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Belmar, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,050 • Total comments across all topics: 279,759,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC