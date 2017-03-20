Big Joe at the 2017 Belmar-Lake Como St. Patricka s Day parade

We kicked off the big day at the Celtic Cottage in Long Branch enjoying a traditional Irish breakfast as Big Joe broadcasted his show. After a few pints of Guinness and an Irish coffee or two we loaded up the Big Yellow Van and the Long Branch Trolley, and we made our way to the 2017 Belmar-Lake Como St. Patrick's Day Parade.

