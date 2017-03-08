Belmar promises increased security -- but fun -- at St. Patrick's Day Parade
BELMAR -- With thousands of people expected to converge on Belmar for the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday, borough officials are taking extra safety precautions but promise it won't dampen the fun. "It's going to be a very festive atmosphere," said Mayor Matthew Doherty.
