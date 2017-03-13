At Jersey Shore, towns brace for flooding, erosion from nor'easter snowstorm
While most of New Jersey prepares for a major snowstorm with the potential for up to two feet of snow, towns along the Jersey Shore are bracing for the potential for damage from coastal flooding and high winds. The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood warning from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday in all four Shore counties and along the Delaware Bay.
