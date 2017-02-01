Two arrests made in disappearance of ...

Two arrests made in disappearance of missing Neptune teen 19-year-old Sarah Stern

Several law enforcement sources tell News 12 New Jersey that two people have been charged in the disappearance of 19-year-old Sarah Stern. The Neptune City teen vanished back on Dec. 8, and her car was found abandoned on the Route 35 Bridge in Belmar.

