Teen grew up with her alleged killer, father recalls in anguish
NEPTUNE CITY - As a New Jersey State Police helicopter buzzed overhead, Michael Stern stood with his hands in his pockets, braced against the bitter wind, looking out over the Shark River and trying to process why he was there. Charged in her death are two of Sarah Stern's longtime friends, Liam McAtasney and Preston Taylor, both 19 of Neptune City.
