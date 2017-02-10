Suspects in classmate's slaying buried safe with thousands of dollars, sources say

NEPTUNE CITY - The two former classmates arrested in connection with the death of missing teen Sarah Stern buried two safes, one of which contained cash, NJ Advance Media has learned. One safe was found buried at Sandy Hook and another was found miles away buried at Shark River Park, named for the body of water, where Liam McAtasney and Preston Taylor are accused of dumping Stern's body early Dec. 3, sources said.

