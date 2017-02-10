Suspects in classmate's slaying buried safe with thousands of dollars, sources say
NEPTUNE CITY - The two former classmates arrested in connection with the death of missing teen Sarah Stern buried two safes, one of which contained cash, NJ Advance Media has learned. One safe was found buried at Sandy Hook and another was found miles away buried at Shark River Park, named for the body of water, where Liam McAtasney and Preston Taylor are accused of dumping Stern's body early Dec. 3, sources said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Belmar Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests
|Jan 26
|nicole johanna
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 21
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Finding my family after 44 years in prison
|Dec '16
|Faith Michigan
|1
|How to contact someone from the Neptune News
|Dec '16
|dawnd01
|1
|sea girt inn (Sep '06)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|153
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Nov '16
|bldg seven
|30
|Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|8
Find what you want!
Search Belmar Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC