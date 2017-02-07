Search for Sarah Stern's body enters 3rd consecutive day

The New Jersey State Police Marine Unit is focusing its search on the Shark River inlet near the ocean but has not fanned out beyond that, State Police spokesman Trooper Alejandro Gomez said on Sunday. On Thursday, authorities announced Stern's former Neptune High School classmate, Liam McAtasney, had strangled Stern, 19, at her Neptune City home on Dec. 2 in an attempt to rob her of thousands of dollars.

