RBR Voices Join in Honors Chorus

Representing Red Bank Regional in the upcoming All-Shore and All- Eastern Honor Chorus for 2017 are Gianna Pallante, Shea Grant, Abby Miller, Alec DeMello, Jack Faccone- Stockwell, Claire Taylor, Devin Barry, Dannielle Wolf, Ben Hahn, Maddie Stout, and Jael Cross, Mara Campolattaro, Erin Ostrowski, Jade Glab, Lea Fanizzi, Julianna Conforti, Sara Zerilli, Asha Clarke. Two vocal majors from the Visual and Performing Arts Academy at Red Bank Regional High School have been selected to be part of the prestigious All Eastern Mixed Chorus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.