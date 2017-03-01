Petition urges Christie to sign seasonal liquor license extension bill for Shore bars
BELMAR - A petition urging Gov. Chris Christie to sign a bill that would allow bars with seasonal liquor licenses to open in time for one of the state's largest St. Patrick's Day parades has nearly 1,000 signatures. The bill passed both houses of the state Legislature and is now on the governor's desk .
