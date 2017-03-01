Petition urges Christie to sign seaso...

Petition urges Christie to sign seasonal liquor license extension bill for Shore bars

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: The Jersey Journal

BELMAR - A petition urging Gov. Chris Christie to sign a bill that would allow bars with seasonal liquor licenses to open in time for one of the state's largest St. Patrick's Day parades has nearly 1,000 signatures. The bill passed both houses of the state Legislature and is now on the governor's desk .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belmar Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests Jan '17 nicole johanna 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News Finding my family after 44 years in prison Dec '16 Faith Michigan 1
How to contact someone from the Neptune News Dec '16 dawnd01 1
sea girt inn (Sep '06) Nov '16 Anonymous 153
News Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13) Nov '16 bldg seven 30
News Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10) Oct '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi 8
See all Belmar Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belmar Forum Now

Belmar Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belmar Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
 

Belmar, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,001 • Total comments across all topics: 279,337,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC