Pair charged in killing of teen missing since car was found on Belmar bridge
NEPTUNE CITY - A pair of 19-year-old city residents have been charged in the killing of Sarah Stern, the Neptune City woman who has been missing since December after her car was found abandoned on a bridge. Authorities have been investigating Stern's disappearance since her car was found parked on the Route 35 Bridge in Belmar at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Dec. 3. On Thursday morning, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said two men - Liam McAtasney and Preston Taylor, both 19 of Neptune City - had been arrested in Stern's death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Belmar Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests
|Jan 26
|nicole johanna
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 21
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Finding my family after 44 years in prison
|Dec '16
|Faith Michigan
|1
|How to contact someone from the Neptune News
|Dec '16
|dawnd01
|1
|sea girt inn (Sep '06)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|153
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Nov '16
|bldg seven
|30
|Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|8
Find what you want!
Search Belmar Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC