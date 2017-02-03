Pair charged in killing of teen missi...

Pair charged in killing of teen missing since car was found on Belmar bridge

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEPTUNE CITY - A pair of 19-year-old city residents have been charged in the killing of Sarah Stern, the Neptune City woman who has been missing since December after her car was found abandoned on a bridge. Authorities have been investigating Stern's disappearance since her car was found parked on the Route 35 Bridge in Belmar at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Dec. 3. On Thursday morning, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said two men - Liam McAtasney and Preston Taylor, both 19 of Neptune City - had been arrested in Stern's death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belmar Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests Jan 26 nicole johanna 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 21 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News Finding my family after 44 years in prison Dec '16 Faith Michigan 1
How to contact someone from the Neptune News Dec '16 dawnd01 1
sea girt inn (Sep '06) Nov '16 Anonymous 153
News Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13) Nov '16 bldg seven 30
News Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10) Oct '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi 8
See all Belmar Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belmar Forum Now

Belmar Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belmar Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Belmar, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,253 • Total comments across all topics: 278,545,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC