Pair charged in killing of teen missing since car was found on Belmar bridge

NEPTUNE CITY - A pair of 19-year-old city residents have been charged in the killing of Sarah Stern, the Neptune City woman who has been missing since December after her car was found abandoned on a bridge. Authorities have been investigating Stern's disappearance since her car was found parked on the Route 35 Bridge in Belmar at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Dec. 3. On Thursday morning, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said two men - Liam McAtasney and Preston Taylor, both 19 of Neptune City - had been arrested in Stern's death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.