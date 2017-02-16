More than a dozen boats burn in Jersey Shore marina fire
Belmar Mayor Matt Doherty said there were no injuries from the three-alarm fire at the Seaport Inlet Marina off Fifth Avenue. The blaze sent thick black plumes of smoke into the air that could be seen for miles.
