Missing woman murdered, county prosecutor says

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Star News Group

The disappearance of 19-year-old Sarah Stern became a murder case last week as criminal charges and dramatic court proceedings described a six-month plot that ended with her death and the dumping of her body from the Route 35 bridge over the Shark River on Dec. 3. Two acquaintances of the Neptune City woman, Liam McAtasney and Preston Taylor, both 19 and roommates, were charged in the case last Thursday. On Tuesday, in Monmouth County Superior Court, a prosecutor disclosed Mr. Taylor's admission that Mr. McAtasney had planned Ms.

