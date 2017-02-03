Jersey Shore bars battle over bill to...

Jersey Shore bars battle over bill to extend seasonal liquor licenses

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Jersey Journal

TRENTON - Several popular Jersey Shore bars including D'Jais in Belmar are seeking a permanent extension to seasonal liquor licenses granted temporarily after Hurricane Sandy that allowed them to open earlier in the year. The bill pending in the Legislature would allow the holders of the nine coveted seasonal licenses to open in time for St. Patrick's Day, which in Belmar in particular is big business due to the huge crowds for the town's annual parade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belmar Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests Jan 26 nicole johanna 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 21 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News Finding my family after 44 years in prison Dec '16 Faith Michigan 1
How to contact someone from the Neptune News Dec '16 dawnd01 1
sea girt inn (Sep '06) Nov '16 Anonymous 153
News Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13) Nov '16 bldg seven 30
News Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10) Oct '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi 8
See all Belmar Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belmar Forum Now

Belmar Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belmar Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Belmar, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,711 • Total comments across all topics: 278,607,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC