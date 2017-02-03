Jersey Shore bars battle over bill to extend seasonal liquor licenses
TRENTON - Several popular Jersey Shore bars including D'Jais in Belmar are seeking a permanent extension to seasonal liquor licenses granted temporarily after Hurricane Sandy that allowed them to open earlier in the year. The bill pending in the Legislature would allow the holders of the nine coveted seasonal licenses to open in time for St. Patrick's Day, which in Belmar in particular is big business due to the huge crowds for the town's annual parade.
