In the YouTube community, Sarah Stern 'was at her best,' friends say
NEPTUNE CITY -- Sarah Stern was well-known and loved by many in the tight-knit Jersey Shore community she grew up in, friends and family say. Stern traveled long distances, friends and family say, to attend conferences and surround herself with people who shared her same interests -- art, graphic design, YouTube shows and video bloggers .
