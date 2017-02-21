Friend stole $7K from Sarah Stern after strangling her, new documents reveal
NEPTUNE CITY -- The man accused of strangling Sarah Stern went with her to the bank where she retrieved a safety deposit box filled with at least $7,000 before the pair returned to her Neptune City home where Liam McAtasney allegedly robbed her, new documents obtained by NJ Advance Media reveal. McAtasney, 19, of Neptune City, admitted to a friend in a taped recording that the trip to the bank took place on Dec. 2, the day he is suspected of killing Stern.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Belmar Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests
|Jan '17
|nicole johanna
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Finding my family after 44 years in prison
|Dec '16
|Faith Michigan
|1
|How to contact someone from the Neptune News
|Dec '16
|dawnd01
|1
|sea girt inn (Sep '06)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|153
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Nov '16
|bldg seven
|30
|Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|8
Find what you want!
Search Belmar Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC