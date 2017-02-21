Friend stole $7K from Sarah Stern after strangling her, new documents reveal

NEPTUNE CITY -- The man accused of strangling Sarah Stern went with her to the bank where she retrieved a safety deposit box filled with at least $7,000 before the pair returned to her Neptune City home where Liam McAtasney allegedly robbed her, new documents obtained by NJ Advance Media reveal. McAtasney, 19, of Neptune City, admitted to a friend in a taped recording that the trip to the bank took place on Dec. 2, the day he is suspected of killing Stern.

