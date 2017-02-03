Freezin' for a reason: Valentine Plunge raises money to fight ALS
MANASQUAN -- When polar bear plungers sign on to take a dip in the Atlantic Ocean in the middle of winter, they take a gamble on the weather. With the wind chill making it feel like 14 degrees on the beach on Saturday and the ocean temperature a shockingly cold 42 degrees, the brave souls who participated in Saturday's Valentine Plunge in Manasquan gambled and lost.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Belmar Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests
|Jan 26
|nicole johanna
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 21
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Finding my family after 44 years in prison
|Dec '16
|Faith Michigan
|1
|How to contact someone from the Neptune News
|Dec '16
|dawnd01
|1
|sea girt inn (Sep '06)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|153
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Nov '16
|bldg seven
|30
|Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|8
Find what you want!
Search Belmar Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC