Freezin' for a reason: Valentine Plunge raises money to fight ALS

MANASQUAN -- When polar bear plungers sign on to take a dip in the Atlantic Ocean in the middle of winter, they take a gamble on the weather. With the wind chill making it feel like 14 degrees on the beach on Saturday and the ocean temperature a shockingly cold 42 degrees, the brave souls who participated in Saturday's Valentine Plunge in Manasquan gambled and lost.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.