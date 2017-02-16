Dash cam video shows police finding S...

Dash cam video shows police finding Sarah Stern's car on bridge

Monday Feb 13 Read more: The Jersey Journal

BELMAR -- NJ Advance Media has obtained video of when authorities found the vehicle they say was driven by Sarah Stern's killer before her body was dumped over the Route 35 bridge. The video came from the dashboard camera of the Neptune police officer who responded at 2:52 a.m. on Dec. 3 to an abandoned 1994 silver four-door Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight that belonged to one of Stern's family members.

