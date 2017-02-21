Bill to expand seasonal liquor licens...

Bill to expand seasonal liquor licenses heads to Christie's desk

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: The Jersey Journal

TRENTON -- A bill that has sparked ire among local bar owners at the Jersey Shore cleared its last legislative hurdle Monday and is now headed to Gov. Chris Christie's desk. The bill , which will allow the holders of the nine coveted seasonal liquor licenses to open in time for the St. Patrick's Day parade, passed the Senate, 22 to 15. In the years following Hurricane Sandy, as part of his administration's "Restore the Shore" effort, the governor signed executive orders allowing holders of seasonal liquor licenses to open two months early.

