Belmar marina fire ruled accidental
The fire that claimed a dozen boats in a marina in Belmar on Feb. 14 has been ruled accidental but the official cause is still under investigation, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's office. The fire ripped through dry-docked boats at the Seaport Inlet Marina and sent thick clouds of black smoke billowing into the air for hours before area crews were able to extinguish it.
