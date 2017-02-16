Belmar marina fire damages 12 boats
When Shawn Funk, of Neptune, saw clouds of black smoke billowing from across the Shark River, he instantly became concerned for the boat he was storing at the Seaport Inlet Marina. Fortunately for Mr. Funk, his boat, Funk Time, was not one of the dozen boats damaged by a fire which broke out at 610 Fifth Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
