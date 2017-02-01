The B Street Band withdraws from inaugural ball, cites 'gratitude' for Springsteen
The B Street Band, a Bruce Springsteen tribute band, will not play the Garden State Inaugural Ball. The B Street Band , a long-running Boss tribute act based in Belmar, announced Monday it will not play the Garden State Inaugural Ball in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, after a weekend of intense criticism and thousands of emails from around the world.
