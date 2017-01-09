The Arnone Report: In Monmouth County, We Keep Our Promises
Happy New Year! Last week I was sworn into my third term as Freeholder and I am excited and grateful to continue to serve the residents of Monmouth County. I would like to thank my family for their support and my fellow Freeholders for their continued dedication to our County.
