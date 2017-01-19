Liquor bill gets key OK

A controversial bill to extend seasonal liquor licenses by two months has survived a key committee test, leaving the fate of the measure - and possibly some local bar owners - in the hands of the full state senate. The bill was approved by the Senate Law and Public Safety Committee on Thursday, Jan. 12 in a 3-2 vote, according to Assemblyman David Rible, a vocal opponent of the bill.

