Liquor bill gets key OK

Liquor bill gets key OK

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Star News Group

A controversial bill to extend seasonal liquor licenses by two months has survived a key committee test, leaving the fate of the measure - and possibly some local bar owners - in the hands of the full state senate. The bill was approved by the Senate Law and Public Safety Committee on Thursday, Jan. 12 in a 3-2 vote, according to Assemblyman David Rible, a vocal opponent of the bill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star News Group.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belmar Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finding my family after 44 years in prison Dec 26 Faith Michigan 1
How to contact someone from the Neptune News Dec '16 dawnd01 1
sea girt inn (Sep '06) Nov '16 Anonymous 153
News Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13) Nov '16 bldg seven 30
News Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10) Oct '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi 8
News Gay organization fighting eviction from Shore a... Sep '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 3
News Motorcyclist hurt after his bike stalls in midd... Sep '16 jmrsch123 1
See all Belmar Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belmar Forum Now

Belmar Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belmar Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Belmar, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,317 • Total comments across all topics: 278,068,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC