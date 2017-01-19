Fundraiser set for fire victims
Support for a Sea Girt family whose home was destroyed in a fire last Wednesday is coming from several different efforts, including a Jan. 29 fundraising event in Belmar. Neighbors Joseph and Paul Canterino have been collecting items for Michael White, a retired state trooper, his wife Tricia and their two children, who lost all their possessions, including their beloved dog Badger, in the fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star News Group.
Add your comments below
Belmar Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finding my family after 44 years in prison
|Dec 26
|Faith Michigan
|1
|How to contact someone from the Neptune News
|Dec '16
|dawnd01
|1
|sea girt inn (Sep '06)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|153
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Nov '16
|bldg seven
|30
|Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|8
|Gay organization fighting eviction from Shore a...
|Sep '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|3
|Motorcyclist hurt after his bike stalls in midd...
|Sep '16
|jmrsch123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Belmar Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC