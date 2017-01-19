Fundraiser set for fire victims

Support for a Sea Girt family whose home was destroyed in a fire last Wednesday is coming from several different efforts, including a Jan. 29 fundraising event in Belmar. Neighbors Joseph and Paul Canterino have been collecting items for Michael White, a retired state trooper, his wife Tricia and their two children, who lost all their possessions, including their beloved dog Badger, in the fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star News Group.