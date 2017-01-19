B Street Band exits NJ gala for Trump

Citing respect for Bruce Springsteen, a critic of President-elect Donald Trump, the B Street Band cancelled plans to perform in Washington DC on Inauguration Day. The Belmar-based group, a Springsteen tribute band, had been slated to appear at the Garden State Gala, a New Jersey-themed Inauguration Day event, as it had done on Inauguration Days in 2009 and 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star News Group.