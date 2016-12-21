Who causes more accidents: teens or seniors?

The question of whether seniors should give up their driving privileges at a certain age or at least be retested usually comes up when one is involved in an accident or someone is stuck following them on a one lane road. Well this just in: teen drivers cause significantly more accidents than seniors! The United States Census Bureau calculates 12.2 percent of car accidents are the responsibility of teen drivers while 7.5 percent of accidents are caused by drivers over 65. As much as seniors can lose their lives driving, just like we all can, a study by AAA regarding older drivers says that when older people/seniors STOP driving , they often suffer from: My father lived to be 92 years old and drove until one month before he died.

