Where is Sarah Stern? Volunteers needed for Saturday search
Friends and family will take to the shoreline in their search for Sarah Stern who was last seen almost a week ago at her Neptune City home. Sterns father, Michael Stern, said friends, family and volunteers will meet in Ocean Grove on Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. at the Boardwalk Pavilion Praise on the boardwalk at Ocean Avenue and Ocean Pathway.
