Where is Sarah Stern? Reward posted for information

Sarah Stern was last seen late Friday night leaving her Neptune City home she shared with her father and grandmother. Several hours later her 1994 Oldsmobile Delta 88 Royale was found parked on the Route 35 bridge over the Shark River Inlet in Belmar around 2:45 a.m. A search over the weekend by New Jersey State Police and the U.S. Coast Guard turned up no trace of the aspiring artist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.