Water search suspended, investigation continues into car found on bridge

BELMAR -- The borough police department is continuing to investigate after a car was found parked on the Route 35 bridge early Saturday, though the search of the water around the span remains suspended Sunday. The car was found unoccupied at 2:45 a.m., prompting a search of the river by air and sea that included local and county authorities, New Jersey State Police and U.S. Coast Guard on Saturday.

