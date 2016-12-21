Water search suspended, investigation continues into car found on bridge
BELMAR -- The borough police department is continuing to investigate after a car was found parked on the Route 35 bridge early Saturday, though the search of the water around the span remains suspended Sunday. The car was found unoccupied at 2:45 a.m., prompting a search of the river by air and sea that included local and county authorities, New Jersey State Police and U.S. Coast Guard on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Belmar Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to contact someone from the Neptune News
|Dec 11
|dawnd01
|1
|sea girt inn (Sep '06)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|153
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Nov '16
|bldg seven
|30
|Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|8
|Gay organization fighting eviction from Shore a...
|Sep '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|3
|Motorcyclist hurt after his bike stalls in midd...
|Sep '16
|jmrsch123
|1
|Review: Natalie Pavone Esg Attorney (May '11)
|Jul '16
|Yougui
|3
Find what you want!
Search Belmar Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC