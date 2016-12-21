Volunteers search for missing Sarah S...

Volunteers search for missing Sarah Stern along the Jersey Shore

Saturday Dec 10 Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

Friends and family are combing the Jersey Shore on Saturday to look for the 19-year-old woman who has been missing for week. An estimated 300 volunteers came to the Boardwalk Pavilion Praise on the boardwalk in this township's Ocean Grove section to join the search for Sarah Stern.

