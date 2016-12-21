Volunteers search for missing Sarah Stern along the Jersey Shore
Friends and family are combing the Jersey Shore on Saturday to look for the 19-year-old woman who has been missing for week. An estimated 300 volunteers came to the Boardwalk Pavilion Praise on the boardwalk in this township's Ocean Grove section to join the search for Sarah Stern.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Belmar Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finding my family after 44 years in prison
|Dec 26
|Monkey
|2
|How to contact someone from the Neptune News
|Dec 11
|dawnd01
|1
|sea girt inn (Sep '06)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|153
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Nov '16
|bldg seven
|30
|Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|8
|Gay organization fighting eviction from Shore a...
|Sep '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|3
|Motorcyclist hurt after his bike stalls in midd...
|Sep '16
|jmrsch123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Belmar Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC