Seasonal liquor bill is on tap
A controversial bill to extend seasonal liquor licenses by two months was passed by the state Assembly on Monday but still requires Senate approval to reach Gov. Chris Christie's desk. Assembly Bill A1850 would change the starting date for seasonal liquor licenses from May 1 to March 1, adding two extra months to the seasonal term, which ends on Nov. 14. "I think we saw that there's a lot of opposition on the bill by the fact that it only passed with 41 votes," Assemblyman Rible said.
