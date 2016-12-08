Search continues for woman whose car ...

Search continues for woman whose car was left in Belmar near Shark River

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Star News Group

Authorities are still trying to determine the whereabouts of a 19-year-old Neptune City woman who was initially thought to have jumped from the Route 35 bridge into the Shark River early Saturday morning, Dec. 3. The U.S. Coast Guard, along with state, county and local authorities, conducted a search in the Shark River after a 1994 silver four-door Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight, belonging to Sarah Stern of Neptune City, was found abandoned at the bridge at around 2:45 a.m. In a statement issued Wednesday evening, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said, "We are asking everyone to keep an eye out for this young woman and report any possible sightings as soon as possible." According to the statement, Ms.

