N.J. 19-year-old missing after her car was found unoccupied on Belmar bridge
BELMAR -- A 19-year-old Neptune City woman remains missing Monday, nearly three days after her car was found unoccupied on the Route 35 bridge in Belmar, and her family is appealing for any information to help locate her. Sarah Stern left her family's home at 11:45 p.m. Friday driving her grandmother's 1994 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royal, said her father Michael Stern.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Belmar Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to contact someone from the Neptune News
|Dec 11
|dawnd01
|1
|sea girt inn (Sep '06)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|153
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Nov '16
|bldg seven
|30
|Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|8
|Gay organization fighting eviction from Shore a...
|Sep '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|3
|Motorcyclist hurt after his bike stalls in midd...
|Sep '16
|jmrsch123
|1
|Review: Natalie Pavone Esg Attorney (May '11)
|Jul '16
|Yougui
|3
Find what you want!
Search Belmar Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC