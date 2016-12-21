N.J. 19-year-old missing after her car was found unoccupied on Belmar bridge

BELMAR -- A 19-year-old Neptune City woman remains missing Monday, nearly three days after her car was found unoccupied on the Route 35 bridge in Belmar, and her family is appealing for any information to help locate her. Sarah Stern left her family's home at 11:45 p.m. Friday driving her grandmother's 1994 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royal, said her father Michael Stern.

