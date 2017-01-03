Missing teen Sarah Stern's father isn...

Missing teen Sarah Stern's father isn't giving up hope

Monday Dec 12 Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

The father of missing 19-year-old Sarah Stern is not giving up, despite searches over the weekend turned up nothing. Several hundred people turned out in Ocean Grove on Saturday and headed to 14 locations, including Long Branch, Asbury Park, Belmar, Bradley Beach and Manasquan.

Belmar, NJ

