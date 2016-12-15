Irked over Uber
The owner of a Belmar-based taxicab company is charging that inadequate regulation of Uber and other ride-sharing start-ups have disdavantaged traditional taxi services. Bob Cioffi, owner of Jersey Shore Taxi, said current laws place restrictions and responsibilities on traditional taxi companies that have not been extended to their newer ride-share competitors.
